19-year-old wanted in robbery cases arrested from Kalyan

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:00 IST

The Mahatma Phule police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old history-sheeter who had been booked for several chain snatching cases, break-ins and mobile thefts.

The accused, Akash Parche, a resident of Shahad in Kalyan, was arrested. The police seized mobile phones, chains and money worth ₹2.23 lakh.

Parche was first called for interrogation on Wednesday.

“During questioning, he revealed that he had stolen six motorcycles, two mobile phones, a gold chain and some cash. We also managed to seize all the stolen items from him,” said an officer of Mahatma Phule police station.

As per the police, Parche was booked for several theft cases earlier by the railway police, Kolsewadi police and Central police.

