19-yr-old man drowns in Dhankot canal

A 19-year-old man who worked with the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) drowned in a canal in Dhankot on Sunday evening, the police said, the third incident of drowning at the spot in less than two weeks.

According to the police, the victim, Sumit, was a resident of Sector 34 and had gone to the canal with at least three friends for a swim on Sunday around 6pm. The police said the victim did not know how to swim.

Rohtash, station house inspector, Rajendra police station said, “While they were swimming in the canal, two of them started to drown. The bystanders came to help, but could save only one of them.”

Shamsher Singh, investigating officer (IO), Rajendra Park police station said the victim was rushed to a government hospital in Sector 10. He added, “His lungs were filled with water and the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have informed his family and they are going to arrive for identification.”

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man, who worked at a private company in Kapashera near Delhi-Gurugram border, had drowned in the same canal. The police said the victim had caught up with his friends for a drink and they decided to go for a dip in the canal. However, he did not know to swim.

The victim’s body was recovered from the canal after a search operation by the police and fire department lasting for over two hours.

On May 31, a 16-year-old boy, a student of class 11 drowned after going to the canal along with his six friends for a swim and his body was recovered after 10 hours by the police.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 06:10 IST