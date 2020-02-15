e-paper
194KG HEROIN HAUL Five accused brought on production warrant

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police on Saturday procured production warrant of five of the accused in the case pertaining to the recovery of 194kg heroin, from a local court.

The five accused are Afghan national Arman Basharmal, Sukhwinder Singh, Major Singh, Tamana Gupta and Punjabi movie actor Mantej Singh. On Friday, they were sent to judicial custody by the court.

Eralier, they had been in the custody of anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

SSOC officials said the accused have been brought on five -day production warrant in connection with the recovery of 6-kg heroin from Mohali, which led to the recovery of 188-kg heroin from a Sultanwind house.

The STF had unearthed the heroin supply racket having overseas connection with the recovery of 194 kg heroin from Sultanwind in Amritsar on January 31. Three other suspects arrested by the STF in this case are cloth trader Ankush Kapoor, Sukhbir Singh, alias Happy, and transporter Inderesh Kumar. The trio is still in STF’s custody.

