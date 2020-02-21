194kg heroin haul: SAD leader Anwar Masih sent to judicial custody

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:55 IST

Arrested in connection with the 194kg heroin haul from his house in the Sultanwind area of Amritsar on January 31, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former subordinate services selection board (SSSB) member Anwar Masih was sent to judicial custody on Friday.

He was produced in the court of the duty magistrate after his two-day police remand ended.

On February 1, the STF claimed to have unearthed the major heroin supply racket having overseas connections with the recovery of 194-kg contraband from a house with the arrest of seven people, including a 24-year-old woman, and an Afghan national. Later, police arrested Punjabi movie actor Mantej Mann, a Gujarat-based transporter Indiresh Kumar, Kuldeep Singh of Tarn Taran, Malikat Singh of Patiala and a money exchanger, Harneet Singh, from Amritsar.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) of STF Rashpal Singh said: “Masih didn’t follow rules while giving his house on rent to the accused involved in the smuggling racket.”

FROM A SMALL-TIME TRADER TO A COMMUNITY LEADER

Anwar Masih started as a small-time businessman, but now has a large spray pump manufacturing unit in the Sultanwind area of Amritsar.

A resident of Christian-dominated Mission Compound locality near Maha Singh gate in the holy city, Masih became a popular leader of his community. Owing to his hold with the community, the SAD accommodated him in the party and also appointed him a member of Subordinate Selection Service Board in 2013.

City president of the SAD Gurpartap Singh Tikka said Masih was active in the party till the last assembly elections but not now.

Masih also remained in touch with some Congress leaders after the assembly polls, but did not join it formally. Still, he associates himself with the SAD on his Facebook account. He also shared pictures with senior SAD leaders after the elections.

When asked by media about his political affiliation, he said: “Before being associated with any political party, I want to call myself a leader of the Christian community”.