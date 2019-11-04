e-paper
Monday, Nov 04, 2019

1984 riots: Sajjan moves SC for early hearing on bail plea

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:14 IST
NEW DELHI: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing on his bail plea in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Kumar’s counsel and senior advocate Shekhar Naphade brought up the plea before a bench headed by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, who said the bench will consider it.

In December 2018, Kumar was convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the Delhi high court and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He had challenged the order in the Supreme Court and sought bail, the plea for which is still pending.

Sajjan Kumar and five others were tried for instigating a mob that killed Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh and Kuldeep Singh, all members of a family, in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar area following the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

The case against Sajjan Kumar and others was registered in 2005 on a recommendation by the Justice GT Nanavati Commission.

