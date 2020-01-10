e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Cities / 1K people benefit from ongoing wellness fest at Pimpri-Chinchwad

1K people benefit from ongoing wellness fest at Pimpri-Chinchwad

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:51 IST
HT correspondent
 PUNE As many as one thousand people participated in the Dhyanotsav, a three-day wellness fest, organised by Heartfulness Institute, in Pimpri Chinchwad. The festival was inaugurated at Ramkrishna More auditorium on January 9 and will continue today (on Saturday).

Kamlesh Patel of Heartfulness Institute is guiding people about meditation during the fest.

Dignitaries from educational and industrial sectors, including Dr PD Patil, chancellor, Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri; Vamanrao Abhyankar, founder, Gyan Prabhodini; Dr Abhay Kulkarni, were felicitated and presented with the ‘Designing Destiny’ book written by Patel, during the inauguration event.

The programme started with a flute recital by Anil Yadav, followed by presentations by children of Brighter Minds. Brighter Minds is a programme devised to enhance the capacity of the brain through a scientific intervention that helps to develop inner potential and achieve personal excellence.

During the session on meditation, Dr Prakash S Adwani threw light on the topic of meditation and ways to deal with thoughts during meditation while an experiential session of meditation was conducted by heartfulness trainer Vishwas Pitre.

The people were guided on the important topic of mental wellness during the programme. Those who wish to join may contact 9823160390 for more details.

