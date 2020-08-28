e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ₹2.5-lakh aid for Ludhiana MC sweeper injured in mishap

₹2.5-lakh aid for Ludhiana MC sweeper injured in mishap

Kumar was hit by a speeding Tata Ace while he was performing his duty near Dholewal Chowk on July 10.

cities Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The municipal corporation has provided a financial aid of Rs 2.5 lakh to a contractual sweeper whose legs got fractured in an accident while at work on July 10.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal handed over a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh to the family of Ashok Kumar at MC’s Zone A office on Friday.

Apart from this, the Association of Sanitary Inspectors of MC also provided Rs 50,000 to the family.

Kumar was hit by a speeding Tata Ace while he was performing his duty near Dholewal Chowk on July 10.

Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee chairman Ashwani Sahota said after they took up the matter with the mayor, he assured to bear the treatment cost of Kumar and provide his family further financial aid. He said they had also demanded that Kumar’s job be regularised.

top news
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In