₹2.5-lakh aid for Ludhiana MC sweeper injured in mishap

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:45 IST

The municipal corporation has provided a financial aid of Rs 2.5 lakh to a contractual sweeper whose legs got fractured in an accident while at work on July 10.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal handed over a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh to the family of Ashok Kumar at MC’s Zone A office on Friday.

Apart from this, the Association of Sanitary Inspectors of MC also provided Rs 50,000 to the family.

Kumar was hit by a speeding Tata Ace while he was performing his duty near Dholewal Chowk on July 10.

Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee chairman Ashwani Sahota said after they took up the matter with the mayor, he assured to bear the treatment cost of Kumar and provide his family further financial aid. He said they had also demanded that Kumar’s job be regularised.