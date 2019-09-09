e-paper
₹2.5 lakh stolen from gemstone merchant

Victim’s brother had withdrawn the cash from bank a short while earlier.

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Two unidentified men allegedly stole ₹2.5 lakh from a gemstone merchant in Sector 71 on Monday.

The complainant, Rajesh Kaushik, resident of Phase 3B2, said he was showing gemstones to some customers in Sector 71, when two men took away his bag containing ₹2.5 lakh in cash.

Police said Rajesh’s brother Davesh Kaushik had withdrawn the cash from SBI bank in Sector 42, Chandigarh, and returned home. After 45 minutes, he visited Rajesh in Sector 71 and handed over the cash to his brother, who kept it in his bag.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have registered a case, but are verifying the complainant’s claims, which seem suspicious,” said Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Mataur station.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 20:04 IST

