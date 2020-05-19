e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2,630 more migrants take train to Bihar from Mohali

2,630 more migrants take train to Bihar from Mohali

The first train carrying 1,370 migrant workers left Mohali for Purnea in Bihar at 1pm while the second train carrying 1,260 migrants departed for Bettiah in West Champaran district of Bihar at 5 pm

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 19:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

As many as 2,630 migrant workers left the Mohali railway station for Bihar in two trains.The first train carrying 1,370 migrant workers left Mohali for Purnea in Bihar at 1pm while the second train carrying 1,260 migrants departed for Bettiah in West Champaran district of Bihar at 5 pm.

The district administration provided food, water and biscuits to the passengers, while making sure that they adhered to the guidelines of social distancing and were screened thoroughly before they boarded the train.

Further, it was ensured that the passengers arriving at the destination comply with health protocols as prescribed by the destination state or Chandigarh.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In