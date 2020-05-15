e-paper
2,720 migrants from Mohali leave on trains for Hardoi, Bettiah

Another 734 migrants from Madhya Pradesh were sent by the district administration to Sirhind from where they boarded a train to Katni with stoppages at Gwalior and Bina

May 15, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Two Shramik Special trains left the Mohali railway station for Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and Bettiah in West Champaran, Bihar, on Friday.

The train for Hardoi left at 10am carrying 1,392 migrant workers from Mohali, Rupnagar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), while the train for Bettiah left in the evening with 1,328 passengers.

Elation was writ large on the faces of the migrants going back to their native places, and they expressed gratitude to the district administration for providing them food and water, and making elaborate preparations for their journey back home.

Another 734 migrants from Madhya Pradesh were sent by the district administration to Sirhind from where they boarded a train to Katni with stoppages at Gwalior and Bina.

