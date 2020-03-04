2 arrested for rape of mentally ill teenager

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 00:41 IST

Panvel rural police on Saturday arrested two youth for allegedly repeatedly raping a 17-year-old mentally ill girl after luring her away from her home on different pretexts.

The incident came to light after the survivor’s mother discovered that she was six-weeks pregnant.

The accused – 22-year-old Sumit Jumare and Omkar Darekar, 23 – live near the girl’s village. In January, they had noticed the girl alone near her house. They managed to take her away to an isolated spot and raped her. The police said the accused gang raped the teenager for a month.

On Friday, when the girl’s mother took her for a medical check-up, the doctors informed her that the survivor was six-weeks pregnant.

“Later, she told her mother about the gang rape and revealed the names of the accused and that of their village. The woman’s mother then approached the police, following which a case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. We arrested them on Saturday. A local court sent the accused to police custody. The medical test reveals that the girl was sexually assaulted by the two,” said an officer from Panvel rural police.