2 arrested for smuggling 14kg poppy husk in Fatehgarh Sahib

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:58 IST

The Fatehgarh Sahib police have arrested two persons on Thursday for trying to smuggle 14kg poppy husk in a truck laden with tomatoes by forging an ‘essential services’ certificate.

A police spokesperson identified the duo as Anil Kumar, of Kharar, and Harvinder Singh, of Khamano. During preliminary investigation, they admitted to sourcing the contraband from Rajasthan.

“The truck bearing registration number PB-23-F-4141 was intercepted by the Khedi Naudh Singh police of Khamano subdivision. The accused had pasted a essential services certificate stating that it was issued by GM District Industries Centre, Jalandhar,” police said.

Poppy husk was found hidden under cartons of tomatoes. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused.

The certificate was originally issued to one Shree Shivshakti Bakers Pvt Ltd of Bacchowa village in Phillaur (Jalandhar). Further investigation is on to ascertain their involvement in the matter.