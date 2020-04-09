e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 arrested for smuggling 14kg poppy husk in Fatehgarh Sahib

2 arrested for smuggling 14kg poppy husk in Fatehgarh Sahib

Brought poppy husk in a truck laden with tomatoes by forging an ‘essential services’ certificate

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Fatehgarh Sahib police have arrested two persons on Thursday for trying to smuggle 14kg poppy husk in a truck laden with tomatoes by forging an ‘essential services’ certificate.

A police spokesperson identified the duo as Anil Kumar, of Kharar, and Harvinder Singh, of Khamano. During preliminary investigation, they admitted to sourcing the contraband from Rajasthan.

“The truck bearing registration number PB-23-F-4141 was intercepted by the Khedi Naudh Singh police of Khamano subdivision. The accused had pasted a essential services certificate stating that it was issued by GM District Industries Centre, Jalandhar,” police said.

Poppy husk was found hidden under cartons of tomatoes. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused.

The certificate was originally issued to one Shree Shivshakti Bakers Pvt Ltd of Bacchowa village in Phillaur (Jalandhar). Further investigation is on to ascertain their involvement in the matter.

top news
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities