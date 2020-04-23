2 arrested in Mumbai for attack on Arnab Goswami

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:40 IST

The NM Joshi Marg police on Wednesday evening arrested two persons in their late 20s for allegedly attacking Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and his wife in Lower Parel, while they were driving home from their studios. Goswami and his wife escaped unhurt in the attack.

In his complaint, Goswami said the attack took place around 12:15 am. “Two men on a motorcycle overtook my car and tried to identify who was driving. They then blocked the path of my car with their two-wheeler. The pillion rider hit the right side window several times and after realising that the car windows were up, the pillion rider removed a liquid bottle from his pocket and threw liquid on the driver’s side of the car where I was sitting,” Goswami alleged in his complaint. Goswami, in his complaint, pointed fingers at the Congress and mentioned a tweet by party leader Alka Lamba “just three hours after the attack”.

The arrested accused —Pratik Kumar Shamsunder Mishra and Arun Dilip Borade —are residents of Sion. Abhinash Kumar, DCP (zone 3), said, “Both the accused were arrested immediately after the incident with the help of security personnel who were with Goswami.” The accused will be in custody till April 27, said Kumar.Congress leaders have filed FIRs against Goswami across the country for blaming Sonia Gandhi in the Palghar lynching incident.