2 booked for poisoning Jalandhar teen to death

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:24 IST

Police on Tuesday booked two men for allegedly poisoning a 17-year-old boy to death in Nurmahal subdivision of the district.

The body of victim Paramvir Singh of Littran village, who went missing on Sunday, was found at the village cremation ground on Tuesday.

On the complaint of deceased’s uncle Sukhwinder Singh, police booked Harshal and Ranjit Singh alias Jeeta of Sanghe Jagir village for the murder of the boy.

Police said a case was registered against the accused under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal (IPC) and efforts are on to nab them.

Station house officer (SHO) Sikandar Singh Virk said the complainant told the police that Paramvir, a Class-10 student, had left his house on November 24 at around 11am, but did not return till late in the evening. Later, the family came to know that accused Harshal and Ranjit took Paramvir with them on their motorcycle.

Sukhwindar said they went to nearby Shankar village and sold Paramvir’s mobile phone for Rs 2,000 at a telecom shop. They later took Paramvir on their motorcycle to some unknown destination.

The SHO said Paramvir’s family found his body at the cremation ground at Littran village on Tuesday. The family alleged that the accused administered some poisonous substance to him and later dumped his body at the cremation ground.

He added that the motive behind the alleged murder is not clear yet.

He said the body has been handed over to the family after postmortem examination.