e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 2 cheat 77-year-old man of ₹1L in Malad

2 cheat 77-year-old man of ₹1L in Malad

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:03 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

A 77-year-old man was allegedly cheated of ₹90,500 by two men, who stole his cash, two gold rings and a chain, while engaging him in a conversation on the road in Malad (West).

Malad police have booked the men under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and are on the lookout for them. According to the police, the complainant, Anand Krishnan, a resident of Sundar Nagar in Malad (West), lives with his wife, and is dependent on his pension and investment. On February 8, around 12.10pm, when Krishnan was walking towards Malad station on the footpath along SV Road, one of the two accused approached him. He told Krishnan that he knows him and is an old friend, although the former didn’t recognise him. The accused engaged Krishnan in a conversation and took him to a street, where he showed him a BMW car and said he owned it. He also told Krishnan that he owned a nearby hotel. The second accused then walked up to Krishnan and said the first accused is a great person and they started chatting. While talking, the first accused allegedly removed Krishnan’s gold ornaments and purse. When Krishnan objected, the accused told him he was keeping his ornaments in the purse for safety. Krishnan left after a while. When the 77-year-old took out his purse to pay the auto driver, he realised all the cash and the ornaments were missing. He then approached the police.

top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities