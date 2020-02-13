2 cheat 77-year-old man of ₹1L in Malad

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:03 IST

A 77-year-old man was allegedly cheated of ₹90,500 by two men, who stole his cash, two gold rings and a chain, while engaging him in a conversation on the road in Malad (West).

Malad police have booked the men under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and are on the lookout for them. According to the police, the complainant, Anand Krishnan, a resident of Sundar Nagar in Malad (West), lives with his wife, and is dependent on his pension and investment. On February 8, around 12.10pm, when Krishnan was walking towards Malad station on the footpath along SV Road, one of the two accused approached him. He told Krishnan that he knows him and is an old friend, although the former didn’t recognise him. The accused engaged Krishnan in a conversation and took him to a street, where he showed him a BMW car and said he owned it. He also told Krishnan that he owned a nearby hotel. The second accused then walked up to Krishnan and said the first accused is a great person and they started chatting. While talking, the first accused allegedly removed Krishnan’s gold ornaments and purse. When Krishnan objected, the accused told him he was keeping his ornaments in the purse for safety. Krishnan left after a while. When the 77-year-old took out his purse to pay the auto driver, he realised all the cash and the ornaments were missing. He then approached the police.