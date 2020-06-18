2 Covid positive patients under quarantine run away, officials bring them back

cities

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:05 IST

Two patients, who were ordered home quarantine after they tested positive for Covid-19, ran away from their homes when they were visited by the civic health authorities to check their status. Both have been booked by the Tulinj and Waliv police, respectively.

A 25-year-old woman who stays in Gala Nagar area, in Nalla Sopara, had tested positive and was under home quarantine. The Vasai civic health authorities, on Tuesday, visited the woman to check her health status, but after seeing the workers, she escaped. After a chase, the woman patient was brought back to her flat.

In the second case, a 24-year-old man from Wakanpada, in Waliv, who was ordered home quarantine, was found roaming on the streets of Vasai. When the health authorities visited him to warn him, he ran away. However, the officials caught him and warned him to not venture out.

Both have been booked by the police under sections 188 (disobedience), 269 ((Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act,1897.