e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 Covid positive patients under quarantine run away, officials bring them back

2 Covid positive patients under quarantine run away, officials bring them back

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:05 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Two patients, who were ordered home quarantine after they tested positive for Covid-19, ran away from their homes when they were visited by the civic health authorities to check their status. Both have been booked by the Tulinj and Waliv police, respectively.

A 25-year-old woman who stays in Gala Nagar area, in Nalla Sopara, had tested positive and was under home quarantine. The Vasai civic health authorities, on Tuesday, visited the woman to check her health status, but after seeing the workers, she escaped. After a chase, the woman patient was brought back to her flat.

In the second case, a 24-year-old man from Wakanpada, in Waliv, who was ordered home quarantine, was found roaming on the streets of Vasai. When the health authorities visited him to warn him, he ran away. However, the officials caught him and warned him to not venture out.

Both have been booked by the police under sections 188 (disobedience), 269 ((Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act,1897.

top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In