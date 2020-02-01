e-paper
2 female teachers accuse principal sexual harassment in Sonepat

2 female teachers accuse principal sexual harassment in Sonepat

cities Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:13 IST
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The principal of a private school in Sonepat was booked on Saturday after two female teachers accused him of sexual harassment. The teachers, who taught Classes 10 and 12 in the school, told the police that the accused used to call them to his cabin and use abusive language against them.

This, they said, had been happening since September.

“We had taken up the matter with the school’s chairman but he did not take any action against the principal. On Saturday, the principal sacked us from the school,” the teachers stated in the FIR.

School chairman Pawan Gupta said, “The teachers’ allegations are baseless. Their contract had ended on January 31 and we had not renewed their contract after seeing their behaviour.”

Sonepat City station house officer Satywan said they have registered a case under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the principal of the school.

top news
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

