2 head constables held for supplying drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:23 IST

Two head constables of the Ludhiana police have been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to inmates with the help of a jailed man and his wife.

The special task force’s (STF’s) Ludhiana unit has also nabbed the woman who used to help them. Recovery of 12gm heroin and 10gm cannabis has been made from the cops.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has dismissed the head constables from the force with immediate effect.

The accused cops have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 46 and Dharminder Singh, 47, while the woman is Anju Bharti, 26, a resident of Dholewa’s Valmiki Ashram Road. Anju is wife of Babbu Bharti, who is lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail under the charges of murder.

STF in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said Babbu was in possession of a mobile inside the jail and had been running a drug racket in collusion with Gurpreet and Dharminder.

“He was well-connected with the two cops, who used to supply drugs after getting the same from Anju,” he added.

The STF arrested the accused from head post office near mini-secretariat late on Friday following a tip off.

The STF in-charge said that Gurpreet was deputed in Ludhiana Central Jail security, while Dharminder was assigned to take jail inmates to court for hearings.

As per sources, Gurpreet used to go to court complex with inmates illegally and supply drugs to them in lock-ups.

The inspector said Anju, a factory worker, has confessed that she and both the cops were active in the drug trade for the past six months while Babbu ran the nexus from inside the jail. “Babbu used to call his wife from the jail and instruct her to procure and deliver the contraband. Anju would often visit court complex to hand the drugs over to cops,” he added.

A case under Sections 20, 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at STF’s Mohali station.

“We are expecting to obtain more crucial information from the accused during questioning. Babbu has also been booked and would be brought on production warrant,” the inspector said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:23 IST