2 jawans held for murdering brother’s wife

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Two brothers working with Indian army jawans were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering their brother’s wife in the Bathinda cantonment area. Rajni Bala’s body was found by military police officials from residential quarters on Monday night.

According to information, sepoy Gopal Singh is posted in Bathinda cantonment and had a strained relationship with his wife Rajni. Officials of Bathinda cantt police station said Ram, who is also posted in Bathinda, and Sham who had come from Gwalior, were allegedly present at the time of the crime. Gopal was on duty when Rajni was done to death by his brothers.

Police sources said the woman’s parents charged Gopal of harassing Rajni for dowry and hatching a conspiracy to kill her. Police said the matter is under investigation and Gopal is yet to be arrested.