e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 killed, 9 injured after landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar NH

2 killed, 9 injured after landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar NH

The landslide was so massive that nine vehicles were buried under it.

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 00:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Rescue operations underway after a landslide hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday.
Rescue operations underway after a landslide hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday. (ANI)
         

Two persons were killed, while nine were rescued and four went missing on Sunday when a massive landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in J&K’s Ramban district.

A police officer said a massive landslide washed away an earth-moving machine and a truck along with their operators in Seri sector of Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

“One body has been recovered so far, four others have been rescued while two persons are still missing in this accident.

“The landslide was so massive that nine vehicles were buried under it. The four rescued persons have been shifted to hospital while rescue and recovery operation is still going on”, the officer said.

The over 40-kilometre long Ramban-Ramsoo stretch of the nearly 300-Kilometre long highway has become infamous for landslides and shooting stones triggered by rainfall those often causes accidents on this road.

All essentials of life are routed into the landlocked Valley through this highway, known as the lifeline of Kashmir.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In