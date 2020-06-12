e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 killed in separate accidents in Bhiwandi and Shilphata

2 killed in separate accidents in Bhiwandi and Shilphata

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:50 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Two pedestrians including a senior citizen were killed in two different road accidents in Shilphata and Bhiwandi, on Thursday night. Bhiwandi police are yet to identify the accused, while Shil-Daighar police have registered case against the biker.

A biker Sunil Kumar Nagina, 40, rammed into the victim Madhukar Devlekar, 65. Nagina was nabbed by the locals as he tried to flee. In another accident, which took place on Nashik Highway, near Diva Village bus stop, Bhiwandi, a 40-year-old unidentified man was run over by an unknown vehicle on Thursday evening.

An officer from Narpolice police said, “He died on the way to the hospital. The accused and victim are both unidentified, there are no CCTVs in the area. We have registered case against unknown vehicle driver under Indian Penal Code 304(a), 279 and Motor Vehicles Act. His mobile phone was found damaged, besides his body. We are trying to trace his family.”

top news
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Man feeds poison laced food to homeless people in California, records their reactions
Man feeds poison laced food to homeless people in California, records their reactions
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In