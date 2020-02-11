e-paper
2 minors rape 4-year-old in thane; locals demand action

cities Updated: Feb 11, 2020 00:39 IST
Locals from Kasarvadavli at Ghodbunder Road gathered at the Thane Civil Hospital on Monday, demanding action against the family of two boys – aged 12 and 16 – who are accused of raping their four-year-old neighbour last week.

The survivor is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and locals claimed that the family of the two boys threatened her parents to withdraw the case and also attacked the girl’s mother.

The boys have been sent to remand home by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The girl’s father is a labourer, while her mother works as a domestic help. On February 4, the girl was alone at home, when the boys forcibly entered home and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“When my husband and I came back from work, we saw injury marks on our daughter’s body. Some neighbours told us that they had seen the two boys enter our home. We rushed our daughter to the hospital and I informed my employer about the incident. She helped me file a complaint,” the girl’s mother, 25, told HT.

The police however, claimed they insisted the girl’s parents to file the complaint. “We got to know about the incident from the hospital. The girl’s parents were scared and wanted to leave the city. But we persuaded them to stay back and fight the case, and produced the boys before the board the next day,” K Khairnar, senior inspector, Kasarwadvli police station, said.

