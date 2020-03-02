2 new admission to Naidu hospital for Covid-19 check

cities

PUNE Two new admissions to the isolation ward at Naidu hospital were reported on Monday, to check for the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

Currently, eight persons are in the civic hospital, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department has confirmed, citing that all are persons who have returned from Italy, Japan or South Korea.

As of Monday, Pune has seen a total of 68 admissions, out of which 60 samples have tested negative for the virus.

As of March 2, 64,098 travelers from 535 flights have been screened at Mumbai International Airport.

As per new guidelines from central government, travelers coming from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Iran and Italy are screened at the international airports. The necessary workforce to conduct the screening is in place from the state public health department and the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai.

As of March 2, out of 137 samples sent by the state to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, 132 tests have been found negative, the state health department has said.