e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 2 stab 30-year-old food delivery personnel during fight, held

2 stab 30-year-old food delivery personnel during fight, held

cities Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:09 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons, including a fruit vendor, who allegedly murdered a 30-year-old food delivery personnel during a fight over parking the former’s cart, were arrested by Powai police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim, Amol Bhaskar Suradkar, and the vendor, 20-year-old Sachin Dinesh Singh, used to quarrel as the former did not want the latter to park his fruit cart on the road. Police said Singh and the other accused, 32-year-old Jitendra Hariram Raikwar alias Pran, were drunk around 12am on Wednesday when they got into an argument with Suradkar again, and stabbed his chest and stomach with a knife. They then fled the spot.

Locals at the spot alerted the police, after which Suradkar was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he declared dead before admission. Two teams were formed to identify and arrest the accused. “Around 2am, Raikwar was arrested from Powai by one team. The other team, which was scanning the CCTV camera footage and tracking Singh with the help of mobile tower location, found him close to Kurla. He was arrested from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, before he could board a train to Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, Ankit Goyal.

Both the accused were booked for murder and have been remanded in police custody.

top news
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India’s growth, says RBI Governor
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India’s growth, says RBI Governor
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities