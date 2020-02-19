2 stab 30-year-old food delivery personnel during fight, held

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:09 IST

Two persons, including a fruit vendor, who allegedly murdered a 30-year-old food delivery personnel during a fight over parking the former’s cart, were arrested by Powai police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim, Amol Bhaskar Suradkar, and the vendor, 20-year-old Sachin Dinesh Singh, used to quarrel as the former did not want the latter to park his fruit cart on the road. Police said Singh and the other accused, 32-year-old Jitendra Hariram Raikwar alias Pran, were drunk around 12am on Wednesday when they got into an argument with Suradkar again, and stabbed his chest and stomach with a knife. They then fled the spot.

Locals at the spot alerted the police, after which Suradkar was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he declared dead before admission. Two teams were formed to identify and arrest the accused. “Around 2am, Raikwar was arrested from Powai by one team. The other team, which was scanning the CCTV camera footage and tracking Singh with the help of mobile tower location, found him close to Kurla. He was arrested from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, before he could board a train to Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, Ankit Goyal.

Both the accused were booked for murder and have been remanded in police custody.