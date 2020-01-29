e-paper
2 use man's IDs to get credit card, spend Rs 2.5 lakh; arrested

2 use man’s IDs to get credit card, spend Rs 2.5 lakh; arrested

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for using the government-issued documents of a man, and spending Rs 2,54,857 on a credit card issued in his name. 

The two have been identified as Yashwant Ingale and Milind Tejrao Sadanshiv, both residents of Shiv Nagari, Bijlee nagar in Chinchwad.  

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Vivek Kishanrao Khandre, 35, a resident of Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad.  

The accused allegedly used a photo copy of Khandre’s Aadhaar and Pan card to apply for a credit card from the State Bank of India. Police are investigating how the two acquired the photo copies of the documents. The credit card application was made in February 2019.  

The two used another person's picture on the forms even though the credentials were that of Khandre.  

Using the credit card that was subsequently issued, the two made multiple transactions that collectively amount to Rs 2,54,857, according to police.  

Police inspector (crime) Ajay Bhosale of Sangvi police station is investigating the case. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(c) of Information Technology Act was registered at Sangvi police station.

