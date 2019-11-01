2-week SGPC celebrations kick off at Sultanpur Lodhi

cities

To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday kicked off two-week celebrations with “shabad kirtan” presentations with the first day dedicated to Bhai Mardana, the first disciple and long-time companion of Guru Nanak.

A “saroop” (replica) of Guru Granth Sahib was brought from Gurdwara Rababsar at Bharoana village in Kapurthala to historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi. A nagar kirtan was also taken out from the village to Ber Sahib.

Later in the day, a group of 550 students presented shabad kirtan on the premises of Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

Namdhari Sampardai Bhaini Sahib organised a special nagar kirtan, led by sect head Satguru Uday Singh, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. More than 30,000 devotees took part in the procession which was welcomed by local MLA Navtej Singh Cheema among others.

A hi-tech digital museum showcasing the life and teaching of Guru Nanak was also thrown open to public at Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk.

FACILITIES BEING OFFERED TO PILGRIMS

Three tent cities have been set up on the three approach roads to Sultanpur Lodhi — on Talwandi Chaudhrian road for traffic coming from Majha side, Lohian road for traffic coming from Malwa side and Kapurthala road for traffic coming from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and districts situated alongside Amritsar-Jalandhar-Delhi NH. Each tent city is offering four accommodation options — two-bed cubicles, four-bed family rooms and 15-bed and 60-bed dormitories. The tent cities can accommodate 35,000 pilgrims.

Nineteen parking lots have been set up over 800 acres in and around Sultanpur Lodhi. Besides, toilets, bathing units have been set up in parking lots, outside major gurdwaras in Sultanpur Lodhi, alongside major roads and at langar sites in and around the town for the convenience of pilgrims. This is over and above toilets and bathrooms inside the tent cities.

Over 370 LED streetlights have been installed on various roads of the historic town. Besides 16 high-mast LED lights at eight major intersections of the town and 32 traffic blinkers have also been set up.

A total of 300 buses, including 100 mini-buses and 350 e-rickshaws have been pressed into service to facilitate the pilgrims.

Over 100 bicycles have been stationed near Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, Gurdwara Ber Sahib, bus stand and opposite SDM office for public use.

A total of 50 ambulances have been stationed and 150 doctors, 470 paramedics and 200 volunteers will remain stationed in the area round-the-clock.

