e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 women died by suicide in separate incidents

2 women died by suicide in separate incidents

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:28 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Two incidents of death by suicide of two women in their twenties were reported from Dombivli and Bhiwandi in the last two days.

In the first incident, the 26-year-old woman had shifted to Palava township in Dombivli, eight months ago, and she was staying alone. D Choure, senior inspector of Manpada police station said, “The watchman of the building informed us about the incident. We have contacted her family members to get further details and have registered an accidental death report in the case.”

In the second incident, a 22-year-old woman from of Nizampura, Bhiwandi died by suicide on Wednesday evening.

Nizampura police officers said, “We received the information from her relatives about her death. We have registered an accidental death report. Her parents or relatives have not registered any complaint against anybody.”

top news
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In