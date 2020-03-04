2-year-old dies in Patiala after being given wrong medicine

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:25 IST

The father-son duo of Ghaggar Sarai village has been booked for the second time within a week for administering wrong medicine, this time to a two-year-old child, which led to his death. The complaint was lodged on Tuesday.

The accused duo have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder at the Shambu police station. Last week, the two were booked for giving wrong medicine to a five year-old boy, leading to infection in both his kidneys and coma, following which, he is fighting for his life at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The accused are Garja Singh and his son Kulwinder Singh, both residents of Ghaggar Sarai village near Shambhu.

Six days have passed since the last case was registered against the duo and yet the cops have failed so ascertain whether the accused are MBBS doctors or quacks or arrest them.

In the fresh case, the suspects gave wrong medicine to the victim on February 19 and again on February 20, which led to infection in both the kidneys and liver of the two-year-old victim.

Complainant Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Khairpur village, said that he took his son to the accused’s clinic on February 19 and 20. However, when the child did not recover and his health started to deteriorate further, he took the boy to a private hospital in Rajpura.

“From there, the boy was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The doctors found that child’s kidneys and liver were infected. the victim died while undergoing treatment on February 26 and a complaint was lodged on Tuesday,” said police.

Shambhu station house officer (SHO) Prem Singh said, “The family informed us about the two-year-old boy’s death. We have registered a case against the accused duo under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 15C of the Indian Medical Council Act.”

“The accused are on the run. Efforts are being made to nab them,” he added.

In the other case, the condition of the five-year-old, is still critical. Avtar Singh, a resident of Noshehra village and father of the child, said, “Doctor are telling us that there are scarce chances of my son’s survival. We request the state government to take strict action against the accused.”