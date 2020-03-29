2-year-old is 25th member of Sangli family to test positive

cities

PUNE A two-year-old infant tested positive for coronavirus in Islampur tehsil of Sangli late Saturday night taking the count in the district to 25, all from the same family while a fresh case was detected in Pune where the number of infections also rose to 25, Maharashtra’s state health department said Sunday.

The state government has now sent a team of three doctors to Sangli to control the spread of infection and take over the health care operations at Miraj civil hospital.

The baby boy in Sangli who belongs to the same family who got infection from four members who had returned from Saudi Arabia has now been admitted to Miraj hospital. The hospital has been converted into a Covid-19 facility.

Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, civil surgeon, said, “There were two babies, both aged two years who were with the family in isolation. The earlier test result which came on March 25 came negative for both.”

“ Since the babies were too young and most of the family members are admitted to the hospital, we could not separate them. However, we collected second swab samples. The test result came on Saturday night and one of the children tested negative and was discharged to the care of relatives and one child tested positive and was admitted,” he said.

The first four Saudi-returned Covid-19 cases were detected on March 14. On March 25, five more members of the same family tested positive. On March 26, three more tested positive, followed by 12 positive cases on Friday. All are currently admitted to the Miraj government hospital.