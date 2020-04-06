20,000 farmers in border districts seek pending relief for two years

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:25 IST

Over 20,000 farmers of 220 villages in six border districts in the state, who own land between the barbed fence and the 553-km India-Pakistan border, have sought the release of Rs 48 crore of compensation given to them due to this adverse location, for the year 2018 and 2019. These districts are Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts; farmers here claim that they are in urgent need of the money, as the lockdown has affected their crop.

The Centre and state governments contribute 50% each for the compensation, which is Rs 10,000 per acre. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had, during its tenure from 1997-2002, started the scheme as borders farmers faced problems in accessing their land due to the fencing and other restrictions in place. The compensation was enhanced to Rs 15,000 per acre in 2015.

“The government should release the compensation at the earliest. Now, harvesting of our crop will start only after the lockdown ends. Farmers here do not even have money for harvesting,” claimed Surjit Singh Bhura, vice president of Border Area Kisan Welfare Committee (BAFWC), adding that the lockdown had made the situation worse for them. Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said the compensation would be released soon.