20 metro labourers declared Covid-free, no active cases in labour camps

cities

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:26 IST

Twenty metro labourers who contracted the Covid-19 infection have now been declared virus-free, and currently, there are no active Covid positive cases in any of the labour camps, according to metro officials.

Earlier, there were 880 labourers out of 2,300 dedicated to the Pune metro lines. Some of the labourers who left for home via the Shramik trains have now started returning to Pune.

At present, there are over 1,000 Mahametro labourers living in the camps.

Hemant Sonawane, Mahametro general manager said, “The 20 labourers who contracted the infection have now been declared as virus-free and have resumed working. All the 20 positive cases were detected from the metro’s Shastrinagar labour camp at Yerawada, which is in a containment zone, but fortunately, the labour camp is now Covid free and so are our remaining 15 labour camps. There are about 70 labourers at the Yerawada labour camp and all of them have tested negative.”

The Mahametro labour camps are located across the city in areas including, Range Hills, Wagholi, Kasarwadi, and Kothrud.

According to Sonawane, the labourers who are returning to work get a certificate and they are also screened at the entrance.

The Pune metro has started work on the Shivajinagar and Swargate underground tunnel routes and the Civil Court to Ramwadi route at the Dhole Patil chowk.