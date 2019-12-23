20% parking space to be reserved for electric vehicles, states new policy

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:36 IST

New Delhi

At least 20% of all residential and office parking spaces would be reserved for electric vehicles, the Delhi electric vehicles policy — which was cleared by the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet on Monday — states. The policy will come into force as soon as the Delhi government notifies it.

Sharing details of the policy, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city will soon have one electric vehicle charging point within every three kilometres stretch. He said that the policy aims to have at least 250 charging stations in the city within one year. Meanwhile, in that one year, the government estimated that the city will have 35,000 new electric vehicles, including three-wheelers, two-wheelers, cars and buses. Currently, the city has around 83,000 such vehicles.

“The Delhi government’s vision is to make Delhi the electronic vehicle capital of India. The city will have one charging station in every 3 km,” said Kejriwal.

Senior government officials said the deadlines for achieving goals set under the policy will be fixed upon notification.

Kejriwal said, “Energy operators will be invited to set up charging stations and battery swapping stations across Delhi by pooling and providing locations at bare minimum lease rentals. The Delhi government shall provide a capital subsidy for the cost of chargers installation.”

Currently, the Lutyens’ Delhi and localities in the vicinity have around 14 electric vehicle charging stations that were set up by the New Delhi Municipal Council.

Other than that, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has tied up with a power consultancy firm to set up 75 vehicle charging stations in south Delhi – of that, one is functional and 18 are scheduled to be installed by May 2020.

The Delhi government will also give 100% subsidy for charging equipment for a maximum up to Rs 6,000 for one charging point, the government said. But, the subsidy will be applicable for the first 30,000 charging point applicants. Both residential and office units are eligible for the subsidy scheme, reads a document on highlights of the policy shared by the chief minister’s office.

The policy will be valid for up to three years from the date of notification.