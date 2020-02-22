20 unaided schools not keen to opt for RTE admissions

cities

As the Right to Education (RTE) admissions began this year, around 20 unaided schools in Thane district have not enrolled for it. Schools said they have not received reimbursements and they are not keen to opt for RTE admissions this year.

In October, 300 schools in Thane district were told that 50% of the amount spent since 2013 will be reimbursed. But, they have not received any money.

“In a meeting with the education department last week, we had asked them to first provide us the money and then resume the RTE admission process. It learnt that the initial 50% of reimbursement is with the zilla parishad and they have to allot it to all schools Although they assured us and made us enrol, we have not received the money yet,” said a principal of unaided school in Thane, on condition of anonymity.

Sangeeta Bhagwat, education officer, Thane zilla parishad, said, “We have held meetings with the schools and we will give reimbursement. However, our priority is to complete the RTE admission process smoothly. We are in touch with the state education department and will soon inform the status of the reimbursement.”

Meanwhile, RTE admission process in Thane began after a delay of two days, as unaided schools were demanding reimbursement. “RTE is a financial burden on us and not helping the school in anyway. We also have to give special attention to students,” said a teacher from an unaided school.

Activists said that the government should not delay payments to schools. “If the department has provided reimbursement to zilla parishad, why can’t they just release the funds? They cannot delay payments for months as it will affect the admission process,”said Shahid Ansari, educational activist from Mumbra.