20-year-old shot dead in Mukundpur; gang-rivalry suspected

20-year-old shot dead in Mukundpur; gang-rivalry suspected

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two men in outer Delhi’s Mukundpur, near Bhalswa Dairy, on Thursday night. The attackers fired at least five bullets, two of which hit the man, who died during treatment at a government hospital later. Police suspect that the murder was the result of either a personal enmity or attempt to establish dominance in the illegal gambling business in the area.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma said the attackers have been identified and police teams are conducting raids to nab them. He said the victim, Raju, was a history-sheeter and had been released from jail two months ago.

“Raju was involved in a murder case in 2018. He was also involved in cases of theft. Investigation has revealed that one of the killers is a friend of the man Raju had murdered in 2018. Hence, personal enmity or revenge killing cannot be ruled out in Raju’s murder,” said an investigator, on the condition of anonymity.

According to the officer cited above, Raju was last seen with two men in a lane close to his home in Mukundpur. Around 9.30pm, the neighbours heard gunshot sounds in their neighbourhood and rushed out of their homes when Raju was found unconscious in the lane, bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment. The doctors told police that two bullet entry wounds were found – one each on his face and chest.

“We have taken some people in custody for questioning. There are specific leads about the attackers. They will be caught soon,” the officer cited above added.

This is the seventh murder which has been reported in the national Capital within the past four days, from May 4 to May 7. Those murdered include a 32-year-old woman Delhi Police constable, whose husband, a head constable in the force, allegedly himself killed self with his service pistol in a village in Meerut, 14 hours after purportedly killing her in a car parked in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on May 5.

