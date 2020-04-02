20-yr-old student found hanging in hostel room in Pune

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:23 IST

PUNE A 20-year-old student of a reputed institute in Pune was found hanging in her room late on Wednesday.

The girl, a native of Gadchiroli, had stayed back in the city to finish her submission work, according to police.

“Her assignments were due for submission on April 4 and she was stressed about it, according to four other girls who were also in the hostel with her. They were together till 10pm. Her friend, a few rooms away, dialled her at 10:30pm, but she did not answer the phone. The girls informed the warden and the window to her room was broken open. She was found hanging,” said senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar of Vimantal police station.

The girl was a final year student at the institute.

Her parents had planned to seek permission to come and collect her after April 4, police were told.

Police have registered an accidental death report at the Vimantal police station.