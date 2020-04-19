e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 200 Borstal jail inmates shifted to Faridkot prison

200 Borstal jail inmates shifted to Faridkot prison

The step has been taken to accommodate inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail, which is already overcrowded.

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Fearing spread of coronavirus, the prison department has decided to decongest some jails and shift some of the inmates to other jails, where there is enough space
Fearing spread of coronavirus, the prison department has decided to decongest some jails and shift some of the inmates to other jails, where there is enough space (HT File)
         

As many 200 inmates lodged in Borstal jail have been shifted to Faridkot Jail due to coronavirus fear, on Sunday. Now, only 35 inmates are left in Borstal jail. The step has been taken to accommodate inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail, which is already overcrowded.

Against its capacity of around 2,500 inmates, the central jail currently houses 3,350 inmates. Fearing spread of coronavirus, the prison department has decided to shift some of the inmates to other jails.

Borstal jail will now accommodate some of the inmates from the central jail and other jails of the district.

Confirming the development Borstal jail superintendent Mohammad Sharif said with the decongestion of the jails, the department could quarantine inmates inside the prison if needed.

Earlier, the prison department has banned meeting of inmates and their family members for indefinite time.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
Covid-19 LIVE updates: ‘New York is past peak’, says governor Cuomo
Covid-19 LIVE updates: ‘New York is past peak’, says governor Cuomo
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities