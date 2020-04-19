200 Borstal jail inmates shifted to Faridkot prison

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:39 IST

As many 200 inmates lodged in Borstal jail have been shifted to Faridkot Jail due to coronavirus fear, on Sunday. Now, only 35 inmates are left in Borstal jail. The step has been taken to accommodate inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail, which is already overcrowded.

Against its capacity of around 2,500 inmates, the central jail currently houses 3,350 inmates. Fearing spread of coronavirus, the prison department has decided to shift some of the inmates to other jails.

Borstal jail will now accommodate some of the inmates from the central jail and other jails of the district.

Confirming the development Borstal jail superintendent Mohammad Sharif said with the decongestion of the jails, the department could quarantine inmates inside the prison if needed.

Earlier, the prison department has banned meeting of inmates and their family members for indefinite time.