2019 murder: Gangster booked under MCOCA

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 01:03 IST

The Navi Mumbai Police added charges of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case of gangster Vicky Deshmukh for allegedly ordering the murder of gang member, Sachin Garje, 32, in September last year.

Deshmukh and five other accused of the criminal conspiracy are on the run.

Four of Deshmukh’s men had allegedly shot Garje in September 2019, dumped his body in the sea, buried it when it washed ashore, and finally burnt it when the buried body was exposed due to waves.

Based in Nerul, Garje was a member of Deshmukh’s gang and he, too, was previously booked under MCOCA.

While lodged in Taloja jail with Deshmukh, the two had a fallout, said the police.

On September 14, 2019, four men kidnapped Garje from outside a mall in Seawoods, killed him and disposed his body.

“We arrested four members of Deshmukh’s gang who did the kidnapping in November 2019. Upon questioning them, it was revealed that Deshmukh had ordered the hit and five others were involved in the criminal conspiracy,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police (crime), while confirming the addition of stringent MCOCA against Deshmukh.