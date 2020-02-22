e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 2019 murder: Gangster booked under MCOCA

2019 murder: Gangster booked under MCOCA

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 01:03 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

The Navi Mumbai Police added charges of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case of gangster Vicky Deshmukh for allegedly ordering the murder of gang member, Sachin Garje, 32, in September last year.

Deshmukh and five other accused of the criminal conspiracy are on the run.

Four of Deshmukh’s men had allegedly shot Garje in September 2019, dumped his body in the sea, buried it when it washed ashore, and finally burnt it when the buried body was exposed due to waves.

Based in Nerul, Garje was a member of Deshmukh’s gang and he, too, was previously booked under MCOCA.

While lodged in Taloja jail with Deshmukh, the two had a fallout, said the police.

On September 14, 2019, four men kidnapped Garje from outside a mall in Seawoods, killed him and disposed his body.

“We arrested four members of Deshmukh’s gang who did the kidnapping in November 2019. Upon questioning them, it was revealed that Deshmukh had ordered the hit and five others were involved in the criminal conspiracy,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police (crime), while confirming the addition of stringent MCOCA against Deshmukh.

top news
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities