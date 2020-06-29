2022 on mind, SP back with‘Kaam Bolta hai’ campaign

cities

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:41 IST

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has re-launched ‘Kaam Bolta Hai’ (Work speaks for itself)’ campaign ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly polls.

The party had launched the catch-line on the eve of 2017 assembly election while it was in power.

However, close to the polls, it had dropped the slogan after entering into an alliance with the Congress. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, it had to drop the slogan after entering into an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Singed with both the alliance experiences, Akhilesh has been reiterating that his party will go it alone in 2022 to hit the target of winning 351 seats in the 403 seats UP Assembly.

On Thursday, the day after the union cabinet approved international status for the Kushinagar airport, Akhilesh tweeted: “SP’s work for people” and added “Congratulate those who initiated the Kushinagar airport work during the SP’s rule. Also approve the SP government’s time’s pending airport projects in Meerut, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Azamgarh.”

On Tuesday (June 23), Akhilesh hash-tagged a video of Ghaziabad-Delhi elevated road as ‘Kaam Bolta Hai’; the day before--on June 22-- a picture of Jai Prakash Narain International Centre (JPNIC) and a video of Deoband-Saharnpur four land highway; on June 21, a video of Noida Shilp Hut and Bunkar Bhawan (the craft and weavers facility); on June 19, a picture of a fighter jet landing on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; On June 18-the Noida cycle track; and on June 14--the free laptop distribution scheme.

“Akhiliesh ji’s government was synonymous with the big-ticket development works for the public--Metro, laptop scheme, expressway. And this government has done nothing except tall claims and lies. Now, people know the difference. We will seek votes on our works,” said Samajwadi Party state spokesperson and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary.

The SP has resumed political activities from June 3 with Akhilesh launching a daily video conferencing with the party leaders and outfit in a couple of districts each day. He has covered over 20 districts so far; appointed new office-bearers in twelve districts. The party also resumed street protests and held a massive demonstration at Lucknow’s Hazratgang over Lucknow University’s fee, examination, hostel issues.

Akhilesh is asking the party outfit to fan out up to booth level and tell people about “SP’s works and the present government’s tall claims and lies.”