209 cases of sexual assault, 69 murders shocked Karnal in 2020

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 03:50 IST

Keeping a check on crime rate in Karnal will remain a challenge for police in the coming year as the district witnessed 69 cases of murder, 95 rapes and 114 incidents of sexual offences against children in 2020.

Though the police claimed that there was a dip in rape cases, which were 123 in 2019, the rising incidents of child abuse pose a major challenge for the law enforcement officers.

The number of murders logged a slight increase in 2020 as compared to the previous year when Karnal witnessed 62 such cases.

The triple murder in Gagsina village over a land dispute earlier this month had sent a shock wave through the district. Three persons have been arrested for their involvement in the case.

Also, the district has reported 164 cases of kidnapping of which, 150 have been solved with the arrest of 28 people, the police said.

Incidents of forgery and cheating saw a rise as 470 FIRs were registered in 2020 against 2019’s 298. The district witnessed 708 cases of vehicle theft, 296 cases of burglary and over 100 cases of snatching.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said curbing organised crime was the top priority of police and further efforts will be made to put a check on crimes against women in the coming year with intensive patrolling.

He said the overall crime rate of the district has come down as compared to last year and several gangs were busted by the police.

“Karnal police are committed to ensure the safety and security of people,” the SP added.