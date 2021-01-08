e-paper
Home / Cities / 21 cases of theft solved after arrest of 3 in Hadapsar

21 cases of theft solved after arrest of 3 in Hadapsar

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:28 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE The Hadapsar Police have solved 21 cases of theft after the arrest of three accused on Friday. Gold, cash and valuables estimated to be worth Rs 38 lakh have been seized from their possession. Besides, the police recovered four cars, five two-wheelers and 33 mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Kanvarsingh Kalusingh Tak ( 20), Ajay Singh Arjun Singh Dudhani (20) and Jaisingh Kalusingh Juni (27). According to police, the trio were found moving on a stolen two-wheeler. After receiving a tip off, a team of Hadapsar police officials caught them red-handed with stolen goods.

During their interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in 21 cases of theft.

Police inspector Balkrishna Jadhav said, “They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.”

200 grammes of gold stolen from Sharda Ganesh Temple in Mandai

Unidentified thieves decamped with 200 grammes of gold from a prominent Sharda Ganesh Temple in Mandai.

A case has been registered at Vishrambaug police station.The thieves are believed to have entered the temple at midnight and stolen the jewellery. Police and crime branch sleuths have started an investigation based on CCTV footage obtained from the scene.

