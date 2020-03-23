e-paper
21-year-old friend of Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient’s brother tests positive, taking city’s count to 7

Many sectors go without newspapers, while supply of milk, vegetables resumes on first day of lockdown

cities Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:25 IST
CHANDIGARH: A fresh case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was reported in Chandigarh on Monday morning, taking the total count of positive patients in the Union Territory to seven.

A 21-year-old male, who is a primary contact of the 25-year-old brother of Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient, tested positive on Monday, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here said.

The city’s first patient, a 23-year-old woman who returned from London on March 15, tested positive on March 18. Her mother, brother and cook were found to be suffering from Covid-19 on March 20. A day later, a male friend of the woman, who is a bureaucrat’s son, tested positive.

The latest patient is admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A 26-year-old woman, who also flew back from London and is unrelated, had tested positive at PGIMER last week.

An official spokesperson said that the condition of all seven patients is stable.

MANY SECTORS GO WITHOUT NEWSPAPERS

The first day of the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 saw street hawkers supplying packets of milk and vegetables to houses though residents claimed the supply wasn’t sufficient. Only single toned milk was available and stocks finished fast as supply had been suspended on Sunday and people were looking to stock up on Monday.

Newspapers were also not delivered in most sectors of the city with vendors choosing not to work till March 31.

Apni mandis have been cancelled in the city. However, vegetables and fruits are being sold at all 42 community centres of the city. The sale started at 10am and is on till 7pm.

Chemist shops and ATMs were open on Monday. While the roads were empty on Sunday, traffic resumed on Monday with fewer vehicles than usual.

