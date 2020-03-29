e-paper
Home / Cities / 21-yr-old Patiala resident tests positive for Covid-19

21-yr-old Patiala resident tests positive for Covid-19

According to the health department, the youth, who works as an electrician, had returned from Nepal on March 20

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 17:19 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustantimes
         

A 21-year-old resident of Ram Nagar in Ghanaur block of Patiala was tested positive for coronavirus. The youth was admitted at Ambala civil hospital two days back and his samples were sent to PGIMER, Chandigarh, which confirmed that he is positive for the virus on Saturday night.

This is the first Covid-19 positive case in Patiala district. Earlier, the health department had collected samples of 10 suspected patients but all had been tested negative.

According to the health department, the youth, who works as an electrician, had returned from Nepal on March 20.

Immediately after the reports came, a team of doctors led by the district epidemiologist reached his village and quarantined his family.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, “We are at the patient’s village and taking samples of his family and others he came in contact with after his return.”

“A total of 14 people, including his family and other villagers have been quarantined at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala,” he added.

