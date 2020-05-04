e-paper
22 booked for murder of 47-year-old Congress activist in Punjab’s Kapurthala district

Was shot at before he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons over old enmity at Kala Sanghian

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Kapurthala: A 47-year-old local Congress leader, Balkar Singh, alias Mantri, was murdered by 22 villagers over an old enmity at Kala Sanghian here on Sunday evening.

Balkar’s brother Terath Singh said that the incident occurred at 6.30pm when a group of villagers, including Bhupinder Singh, opened fire on him before attacking him with sharp-edged weapons.

His family rushed him to the local civil hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Station house officer (SHO) Gurdyal Singh said that a case was registered against the 22 people on the complaint of his family and eyewitnesses.

The case was registered under Sections 302, 120B, 148,149 of the IPC and the Arms Act.

