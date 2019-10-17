22-year-old falls off bike, gets run over by trailer in Thane

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:31 IST

A 22-year-old biker died on Wednesday after he was hit by a trailer on the Shilphata Road in Mumbra on Tuesday night. The victim, Asim Siddhique, is a resident of Tanwar Nagar in Mumbra. The trailer driver has been booked for rash driving under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Siddhique’s relatives claimed that owing to potholes on the stretch, the victim lost control of the bike and fell off. “He was on his way home from the petrol pump when the incident took place. His bike skid over a pothole and he fell on the road. The speeding trailer ran him over and caused stomach injuries,” said Javed Siddique, 60, Asim’s father. “He was taken to a hospital in Mumbra, where the doctors recommended that he be shifted to another hospital. After this, we moved him to a private hospital in Thane. Here, he died due to excessive loss of blood on Wednesday.”

“The trailer driver fled from the spot, but we have seized the accused’s vehicle. Investigation is on to identify and trace the accuse,” said C J Jadhav, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station, Thane.

