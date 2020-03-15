23 Sena leaders provided gunmen after attack on Amit Arora

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:08 IST

As many as 23 Sena leaders in Ludhiana have been provided 37 gunmen following the attack on Shiv Sena (Hindustan) president Amit Arora on February 22. Police had started reviewing the security cover of the leaders following the attack on Honey Mahajan, the youth wing president of Shiv Sena (Hindustan)’s Punjab unit, in Gurdaspur on February 10.

Gursimram Singh Mand, joint co-ordinator of the All India Congress Committee (Kisan Congress), has also got a security cover, after he complained of threats. Mand said he had started receiving threats after he started issuing statements against Babbar Khalsa terrorist, Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh.

After the attack on Arora, his aide and Shiv Sena (Punjab)’s state youth president Mani Sheera has also been provided a gunman by the police department.

It is pertinent to mention that last week, police had arrested Narinder Bhardwaj, the former chairman of the labour wing of Shiv Sena (Hindustan), for allegedly concocting the story of assault in order to get a gunman.

Meanwhile, leaders of other Hindu outfits such as Hindu Shakti Morcha have opposed to the increase in security cover for Sena leaders. Hindu Shakti Morcha president Rohit Sawney said, “Those who have got security cover have done nothing for the society.”

He added that such people have made the security cover a status symbol. “These people made groups and started posting anti-Khalistan views on Facebook and other social networking sites so that they can claim to have received threats. They also intentionally leave their mobile numbers on the post so that people call them and threaten them.”

RECENT ATTACKS ON SENA LEADERS

March 9: National promoter of Shiv Sena Punjab, Kashmir Giri, had escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at him.

February 22: Unidentified assailants had opened fire in Sector 39 on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana. The bullet hit in the Ford Endeavor SUV parked outside the office. Shiv Sena (Hindustan) president Amit Arora and the party’s state youth president Mani Sheera were sitting inside the office.