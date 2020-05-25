e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 23-year-old factory worker hangs self in Ludhiana

23-year-old factory worker hangs self in Ludhiana

Sister had gone to call him in the morning; despite repeated knocks on the door, he did not open the door following which she peeped through the window and saw his lifeless body hanging from the fan

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Family members say the youth had been depressed for the past few days. No suicide note recovered.
Family members say the youth had been depressed for the past few days. No suicide note recovered.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 23-year-old factory worker ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Jagdeep Nagar of Sekhewal on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to family members, he was under depression for the past few days.

Daresi station house officer (SHO), inspector Vijay Kumar said the youth’s sister had gone to call him on Monday morning. But even after repeated knocks, he did not open the door. Following this, she peeped into his room through a window and saw his lifeless body hanging from the fan.

She immediately raised an alarm following which family members broke open the door and informed the police, the SHO said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the body.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, on the statement of the deceased’s uncle Balwinder Singh.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In