23-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life over low IELTS score

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 20:01 IST

Under depression over low IELTS score, a 23-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Arsh Enclave Colony of Lalton Kalan on Saturday late. Her family members got to know about the mishap later when they went to her room on the first floor of the house and found her lifeless body hanging from the fan.

On being informed about the incident by the family, the Lalton Kalan police reached the spot and began the investigation. They also found a suicide note left behind by the woman in her room. “In the note, the 23-year-old said that she was ending her life as she could not get desirable bands in the IELTS exam,” said police.

In his complaint, the victim’s father, who works as a carpenter, said that the deceased was the oldest among his five children (four daughters and a son). He said that his daughter wanted to go abroad for which she had been preparing for an exam. However, when she failed to get the desirable results, she took the extreme step, he added.

The father further said that the deceased was mentally disturbed and wanted to give it another try. However, on Saturday night, she went to her room and hanged herself, he said.

Based on the father’s statement, the police have begun inquest proceedings under Sections 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Singh, who is also the investigating official, said that the woman in her suicide note had mentioned about wasting her father’s money and her failure to clear the test. The body of the deceased was handed over to family after postmortem at the civil hospital, he said.

LABOURER HANGS SELF WITH BELT

In another case, a 26-year-old labourer ended his life by hanging himself with a belt at his rented accommodation in Dashmesh Nagar at Gill road, where he lived alone.

Police said the reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained. On finding the victim’s body hanging with a hook in the ceiling, the locals informed the police about the incident. Police said they further informed the family of the 26-year-old in Uttar Pradesh about the mishap.