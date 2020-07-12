e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 23-year-old murders sister over property dispute in Jalandhar

23-year-old murders sister over property dispute in Jalandhar

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
The accused shot dead his sister with a pistol in the wee hours of Sunday.
The accused shot dead his sister with a pistol in the wee hours of Sunday. (Representational photo)
         

The police here have booked a 23-year-old Goraya villager for allegedly killing his sister over a property dispute in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said a criminal case against the accused, identified as Resham Lal, has been registered on the statement of Gurpal Singh, father of deceased Pardeep Kaur (28).

He stated in his complaint that my two sons Resham Lal and Gurdeep Singh were demanding their share from my house in the Rurka Kalan area, and that is why they were also at loggerheads with their elder sister, who worked in Chandigarh.

Pardeep returned from Chandigarh on July 11, and later that evening Resham and her had had an argument over the property dispute, Gurpal said.

“I saw Resham roaming around my daughter room at 4am and suddenly he pulled out a pistol and shot his sister in the forehead. Resham then escaped from the house,” the bereaved father added.

A case under Section 302 (punishment to murder) of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been lodged at Goraya police station in the district.

top news
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
LIVE: Bengal’s Covid-19 tally past 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases
LIVE: Bengal’s Covid-19 tally past 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases
‘Here for personal reasons’: MLA supporting Sachin Pilot on being in Delhi
‘Here for personal reasons’: MLA supporting Sachin Pilot on being in Delhi
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In