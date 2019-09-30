e-paper
23-yr-old arrested for trying to run over cops in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:12 IST
A 23-year-old youth was arrested for attempting to run-over cops near a naka in Dugri on Sunday evening.The accused Abhi Gupta, 23, is a resident of Urban Estate in Dugri.

ASI Balwant Singh in his complaint said that he along with a police team was deputed on the checking duty in Dugri on Sunday, when the accused, driving Hyundai i-10 car, was signalled to stop. However, instead of stopping, Gupta in a bid to escape from the spot hit head constable Hardev Raj and Amandeep Singh. The duo jumped aside in time. Following a brief chase, Gupta was arrested from Phase 1 market of Dugri. A case under Section 279 (reckless driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

This is not the first instance. In September only, four such cases were miscreants attacked on duty cops have been reported.

Mostly lower-rung cops from constable to ASI level are a victim to such the incidents. A cop pleading anonymity said, “Over the years, political interference has increased. People who manhandle cops make it a prestige issue when stopped and abuse cops. If an FIR is filed, the accused use their contacts and pressurise police to take the complaint back.”

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “Attack on police won’t be tolerated. We take such cases seriously.”

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:12 IST

