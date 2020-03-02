230 additional posts will be created for dentists in PHCs: CM

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:52 IST

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the state government will create as many as 230 additional posts for dentists in primary health centres (PHCs) to accommodate those graduated from government and private institutions in the state.

Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that every year around 300 students graduate from dental institutions in Baddi, paonta, Solan, Sundernagar and Shimla, but the number of dentists recruited are much less. He urged the government to reduce the retirement age of teachers in dental colleges so that more posts fall vacant.

CM said “During the last two years till January 31, as many as 2,819 BDS doctors have been registered with the dental council of Himachal Pradesh. As many as 25 BDS doctors were given employment in government hospitals during the last two years.” He added so that government is considering to create 230 additional posts for dentists across the state.

During the question hour, Dehra legislator Hoshyar Singh and industries minister Bikram Singh while replying to a query said that there was no proposal to levy taxes on mining for export of minerals to other states.

Hoshyar Singh wanted to know whether the government was considering to levy tax on mining for export of materials to other states.

In a written reply to Shillai legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan’s question, Bikram Singh stated that as many as seven persons have been recruited in Cement Corporation of India Rajban in Sirmaur district. Currently, the percentage of Himachali’s working in the unit is 76.84% and as many as 151 persons are working on a regular basis and as many as 324 persons are engaged in contract basis.